Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ) & Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Head to Head Contrast

Ventoux CCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) and Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ventoux CCM Acquisition and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventoux CCM Acquisition N/A N/A $3.84 million N/A N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions $352.66 million 2.99 $109.00 million N/A N/A

Consensus Cloud Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ventoux CCM Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Ventoux CCM Acquisition and Consensus Cloud Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventoux CCM Acquisition N/A 279.55% 2.20% Consensus Cloud Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and Consensus Cloud Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventoux CCM Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Consensus Cloud Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a consensus price target of 70.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.04%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than Ventoux CCM Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Consensus Cloud Solutions beats Ventoux CCM Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ventoux CCM Acquisition (Get Rating)

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America. The company was formerly known as Chardan Global Acquisition Corp. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions (Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology. It serves healthcare, education, law, and financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

