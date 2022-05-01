Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$27.35.

VET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.03, for a total transaction of C$198,066.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$266,791.79.

VET opened at C$25.03 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.06 and a 12-month high of C$30.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$765.92 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 6.0999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

