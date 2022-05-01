Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,400 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the March 31st total of 42,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. Verona Pharma has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 5.09.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRNA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $32,248.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,656 shares of company stock worth $153,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

