Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $40.90 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co. (Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.