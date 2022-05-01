VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CSF opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $66.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

