VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ CSF opened at $55.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.35. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $66.64.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
