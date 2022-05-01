Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $24.00 on Friday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

