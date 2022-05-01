Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.33.
A number of equities analysts have commented on VCISY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vinci from €122.00 ($131.18) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vinci in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vinci from €113.00 ($121.51) to €114.00 ($122.58) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vinci from €118.00 ($126.88) to €112.00 ($120.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $24.00 on Friday. Vinci has a twelve month low of $21.71 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.
Vinci Company Profile (Get Rating)
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
