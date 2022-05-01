Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Short Interest Down 38.2% in April

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,180,000 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the March 31st total of 42,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VG stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. Vonage has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,827 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

