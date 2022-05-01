VSE Co. (VSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 18th

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.
VSE has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. VSE has a dividend payout ratio of 9.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.
Shares of VSE stock opened at $43.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.51. VSE has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 24,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on VSE from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.
VSE Company Profile (Get Rating)
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VSE (VSEC)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.