W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.06%.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)
