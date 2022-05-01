W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $44.67 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. 2,802,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,037. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $71.53. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.74.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0867 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.