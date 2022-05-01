Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $4,484,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 201,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,200,000 after purchasing an additional 81,396 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth about $999,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.97 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $115.75 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

