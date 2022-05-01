Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 1,010,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,235. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.67. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at $1,868,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

