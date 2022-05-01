WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.98. The company had a trading volume of 71,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,967. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.44 and a 1 year high of $279.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of -0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 18.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

