Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE PAI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 15,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,031. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
