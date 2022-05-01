Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE PAI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $12.65. 15,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,031. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $17.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

