Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.36. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $100.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.