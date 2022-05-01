Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.30. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $23.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.66 to $26.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.10 to $38.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

NYSE:WLL opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $90.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.