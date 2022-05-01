Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $2.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $15.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.60 to $16.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $17.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.29 and its 200-day moving average is $165.07. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $6,369,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.0% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 113.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

