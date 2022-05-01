WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 525.2% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the third quarter worth $1,301,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 72.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after acquiring an additional 107,901 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $61.19 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.