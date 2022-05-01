Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Up 44.0% in April

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:WLWHY opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

