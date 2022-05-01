Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in April

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNFGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,064.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of WWLNF opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. Worldline has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $96.75.

Worldline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

