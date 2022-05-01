Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Short Interest Up 48.7% in April

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 416,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,064.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Worldline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of WWLNF opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.97. Worldline has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $96.75.

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

