WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

WPP opened at $61.90 on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

