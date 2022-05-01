X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

XYF opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. X Financial has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $158.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Get X Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in X Financial by 10,541.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in X Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in X Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan product is Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan and revolving loan Xiaoying credit loan catering to the credit card holders; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.