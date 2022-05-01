Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on XBC.V shares. TD Securities raised shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.74 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

