Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.4 days.
XJNGF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
