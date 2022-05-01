Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,053,800 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.4 days.

XJNGF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

