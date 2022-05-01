Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the March 31st total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
YTRA stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.75.
Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Yatra Online will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.
