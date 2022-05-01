Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.72 billion. Yum China reported sales of $2.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year sales of $11.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.00 billion to $11.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.32 billion to $13.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.86. Yum China has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Yum China by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

