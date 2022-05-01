Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Z stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. Z has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

