Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $559.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) to announce sales of $559.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $581.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. Acushnet reported sales of $580.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $420.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

GOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acushnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Acushnet in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GOLF opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

