Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year sales of $14.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.90 billion to $16.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.14 on Friday. Adient has a fifty-two week low of $30.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Adient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Adient by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

