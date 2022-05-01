Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce earnings per share of $2.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20. American Express reported earnings of $2.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.95 to $12.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

AXP opened at $174.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 1-year low of $149.89 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,337 shares of company stock worth $89,685,314. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,270,000 after buying an additional 47,188 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 71.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.9% during the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 84.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

