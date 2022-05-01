Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Announce $0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. AMERISAFE posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ AMSF traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $46.35. The company had a trading volume of 128,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $52.35. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.