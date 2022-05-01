Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.61 Million

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $33.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.22 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $150.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.18 million to $162.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $206.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

