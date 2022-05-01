Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.92 Million

Analysts expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) to post $157.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $158.49 million and the lowest is $157.50 million. Bill.com posted sales of $59.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $598.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.20 million to $600.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $805.09 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $855.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.65.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total value of $261,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.87, for a total value of $298,138.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,387 shares of company stock valued at $20,992,262 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 53.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 127,900 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $170.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.03 and a beta of 2.20. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.93.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

