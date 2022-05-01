Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) will report earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BIP shares. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 888.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 974,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 876,227 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.14%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

