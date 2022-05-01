Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Carriage Services reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $66.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $657.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,322 shares of company stock worth $119,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 56,816 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth $2,568,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

