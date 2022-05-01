Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) to report $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.28. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $8.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,521,000 after purchasing an additional 506,721 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after acquiring an additional 285,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,019,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 81,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 72,354 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $110.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $126.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $107.24 and a 52-week high of $170.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.