Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Shares of ET opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

