Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enjoy Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Enjoy Technology posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enjoy Technology.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENJY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Enjoy Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Enjoy Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

ENJY opened at $1.07 on Friday. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENJY. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,511,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Oak Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Enjoy Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $24,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Enjoy Technology (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enjoy Technology (ENJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.