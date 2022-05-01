Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings. Formula One Group posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $62.33. 1,162,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.23. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $42.84 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $61.40.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.10 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $302,800.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Formula One Group by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 343,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

