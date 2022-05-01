Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Post Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $4.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.02. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of $3.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.08 to $17.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.98 to $20.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.44 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total transaction of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after buying an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,662,000 after buying an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,133,000 after buying an additional 30,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after buying an additional 20,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $313.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $327.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $350.19.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

