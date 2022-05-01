Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is ($0.65). NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $3.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $1.32. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEP traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.66. 479,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,197. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $63.59 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 325.29%.

About NextEra Energy Partners (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.