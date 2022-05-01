Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.66). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($2.78). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.55.

Shares of NASDAQ OMGA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 101,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,243. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.13 and a quick ratio of 19.13. Omega Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $31.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omega Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $49,897,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,856,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,904,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,061,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,952,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

