Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) will announce $230.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $227.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.46 million. Sotera Health posted sales of $212.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sotera Health.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $241.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHC. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,563 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,770,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 664,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after purchasing an additional 532,903 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sotera Health (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.