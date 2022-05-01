Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stealth BioTherapeutics.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.
