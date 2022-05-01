Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the highest is $1.90. United Airlines reported earnings of ($3.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($7.50) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

In other news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at $985,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAL. State Street Corp increased its position in United Airlines by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,496,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $459,525,000 after acquiring an additional 334,272 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,026,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,454,000 after acquiring an additional 155,874 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Airlines by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

UAL stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.83. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

