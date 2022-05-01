Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.79. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $206.70 on Thursday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $200.67 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.88.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

