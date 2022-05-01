Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Aramark posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ARMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Aramark stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.25. 961,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

