Zacks: Analysts Expect AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AVPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVPT. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
