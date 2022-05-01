Zacks: Analysts Expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Will Post Earnings of $13.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to announce $13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $14.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.15. Credit Acceptance reported earnings per share of $11.82 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year earnings of $47.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $40.16 to $51.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $46.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.54 to $52.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.75 earnings per share.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $25.35 on Friday, reaching $512.50. 54,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,199. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $538.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.31. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $380.50 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

About Credit Acceptance (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.