Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Announce $3.75 EPS

Equities analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the highest is $4.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $3.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $16.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.08 to $17.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $17.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.00 to $22.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

JAZZ traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.22. 539,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,641. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

