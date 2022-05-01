Zacks: Analysts Expect Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lilium’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilium will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lilium.

LILM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of LILM opened at $3.24 on Friday. Lilium has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,647,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lilium during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

